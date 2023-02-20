AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch AWIN Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 0.61 million AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.90 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.85M. AWIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -847.37% off its 52-week high of $18.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 4.74% up since then. When we look at AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 175.32K.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) trade information

Instantly AWIN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.4589 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 0.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.89%, with the 5-day performance at -19.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) is -81.89% down.

AWIN Dividends

AERWINS Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.42% of AERWINS Technologies Inc. shares while 19.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.18%. There are 19.89% institutions holding the AERWINS Technologies Inc. stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.37% of the shares, roughly 1.02 million AWIN shares worth $1.95 million.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.67% or 0.82 million shares worth $1.55 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Merger Fund, The and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. With 0.21 million shares estimated at $0.41 million under it, the former controlled 1.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held about 0.98% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.23 million.