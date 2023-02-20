Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.1 million Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.74 changed hands at $0.01 or 2.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.88M. ACON’s last price was a discount, traded about -447.3% off its 52-week high of $4.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 48.65% up since then. When we look at Aclarion Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 55830.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 46.84K.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) trade information

Instantly ACON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9800 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 2.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.76%, with the 5-day performance at -5.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) is 20.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 61350.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACON’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -305.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -305.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Aclarion Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $20k.

The 2023 estimates are for Aclarion Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.50%.

ACON Dividends

Aclarion Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.03% of Aclarion Inc. shares while 2.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.49%. There are 2.74% institutions holding the Aclarion Inc. stock share, with Captrust Financial Advisors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.00% of the shares, roughly 78400.0 ACON shares worth $60995.0.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.34% or 26255.0 shares worth $20426.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.