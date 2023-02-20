9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 60100.0 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s per share price at $2.11 changed hands at $0.05 or 2.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.74M. NMTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -563.51% off its 52-week high of $14.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 52.61% up since then. When we look at 9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 72670.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 116.47K.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information

Instantly NMTR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.29 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 2.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 67.46%, with the 5-day performance at -9.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) is 1.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.12, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NMTR’s forecast low is $2.70 with $74.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3407.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.96% for it to hit the projected low.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.24% over the past 6 months, a -12.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. will fall -6.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.30% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 57.80%. The 2023 estimates are for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. earnings to increase by 74.00%.

NMTR Dividends

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 27.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.22% of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. shares while 19.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.40%. There are 19.16% institutions holding the 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.02% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million NMTR shares worth $2.79 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.85% or 0.63 million shares worth $2.7 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $1.92 million under it, the former controlled 3.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.69 million.