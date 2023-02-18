Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Has Recovered 40.64% So Far, But Another 0.86% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) saw 5.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.12 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.32B. That closing price of WEBR’s stock is at a discount of -50.86% from its 52-week high price of $12.25 and is indicating a premium of 40.64% from its 52-week low price of $4.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 530.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Weber Inc. (WEBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) trade information

WEBR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/13/23 when the stock touched $8.12 price level, adding 1.46% to its value on the day. Weber Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.34% in past 5-day. Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) showed a performance of 0.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.47 million shares which calculate 6.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.78 to the stock, which implies a fall of -19.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.05. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 0.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 63.05% for stock’s current value.

Weber Inc. (WEBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Weber Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -96.49% while that of industry is -11.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.80% in the current quarter and calculating 191.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -16.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $204.11 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $481.48 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $283.14 million and $607.29 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -27.90% while estimating it to be -20.70% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -961.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.80%.

WEBR Dividends

Weber Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.85% institutions for Weber Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. BDT Capital Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at WEBR for having 25.56 million shares of worth $167.91 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 47.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 2.53 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.61 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.67 million shares of worth $4.38 million or 1.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.62 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.98 million in the company or a holder of 1.15% of company’s stock.