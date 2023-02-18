Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) Is Up 10.44 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) saw 5.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.38 trading at $0.18 or 1.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.24B. That closing price of VOD’s stock is at a discount of -51.7% from its 52-week high price of $18.78 and is indicating a premium of 19.71% from its 52-week low price of $9.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.48%, in the last five days VOD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $12.38 price level, adding 1.12% to its value on the day. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s shares saw a change of 22.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.13% in past 5-day. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) showed a performance of 10.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.22 million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.47% while that of industry is -1.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.90% during past 5 years.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.56% institutions for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at VOD for having 21.79 million shares of worth $246.89 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 20.66 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $234.11 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.07 million shares of worth $118.9 million or 0.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.07 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $107.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.