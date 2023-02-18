TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Is Now 46.15% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ) saw 2.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.52 trading at $0.02 or 4.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.25M. That closing price of RNAZ’s stock is at a discount of -492.31% from its 52-week high price of $3.08 and is indicating a premium of 46.15% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.07%, in the last five days RNAZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $0.52 price level, adding 42.86% to its value on the day. TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock’s shares saw a change of -22.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.21% in past 5-day. TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ) showed a performance of -26.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.46 million shares which calculate 0.44 days to cover the short interests.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -65.43% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.22% institutions for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock that are currently holding shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at RNAZ for having 1.29 million shares of worth $1.42 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Worth Venture Partners, Llc, which was holding about 0.32 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.36 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.2 million shares of worth $0.22 million or 1.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 53383.0 shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $21353.0 in the company or a holder of 0.41% of company’s stock.