Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Lost -19.66% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw 4.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at -$0.02 or -10.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.35M. That closing price of TMDI’s stock is at a discount of -531.58% from its 52-week high price of $1.20 and is indicating a premium of 31.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.84%, in the last five days TMDI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $0.19 price level, adding 43.7% to its value on the day. Titan Medical Inc.’s shares saw a change of -71.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.66% in past 5-day. Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) showed a performance of -80.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 0.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1478.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -952.63% for stock’s current value.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -87.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

TMDI Dividends

Titan Medical Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.15% institutions for Titan Medical Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Essex LLC is the top institutional holder at TMDI for having 2.86 million shares of worth $1.89 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC, which was holding about 0.22 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.1 million.