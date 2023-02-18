TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock Ripped -31.76% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) saw 1.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.72 trading at -$0.23 or -24.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.07M. That closing price of TFFP’s stock is at a discount of -969.44% from its 52-week high price of $7.70 and is indicating a discount of -12.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 86890.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 187.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -24.97%, in the last five days TFFP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/16/23 when the stock touched $0.72 price level, adding 27.27% to its value on the day. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.40% in past 5-day. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) showed a performance of -22.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.48 million shares which calculate 5.21 days to cover the short interests.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -86.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.00% while that of industry is 5.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 104.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

Company posted $12k and $67k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

TFFP Dividends

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.58% institutions for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. DRW Securities, LLC is the top institutional holder at TFFP for having 1.0 million shares of worth $4.06 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 2.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.87 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.53 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.56 million shares of worth $2.28 million or 1.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.27 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.09 million in the company or a holder of 0.74% of company’s stock.