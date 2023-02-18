Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Adds 41.51% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) saw 6.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.75 trading at $0.06 or 8.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.00M. That closing price of SIDU’s stock is at a discount of -1129.33% from its 52-week high price of $9.22 and is indicating a premium of 49.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.85%, in the last five days SIDU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $0.75 price level, adding 6.53% to its value on the day. Sidus Space Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 41.51% in past 5-day. Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) showed a performance of -31.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.67 million shares which calculate 0.71 days to cover the short interests.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sidus Space Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -77.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -67.50% while that of industry is -1.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.25 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.57 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.16% institutions for Sidus Space Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SIDU for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.37 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 2.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 96100.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.2 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $0.28 million or 1.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40962.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $86429.0 in the company or a holder of 0.51% of company’s stock.