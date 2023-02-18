Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Jumped 20.31% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) saw 2.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.52 trading at -$0.01 or -1.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.70M. That closing price of PT’s stock is at a discount of -651.92% from its 52-week high price of $3.91 and is indicating a premium of 51.92% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 118.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.89%, in the last five days PT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/17/23 when the stock touched $0.52 price level, adding 35.0% to its value on the day. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 27.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.31% in past 5-day. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) showed a performance of 22.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 2.56 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.20% during past 5 years.

PT Dividends

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.80% institutions for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at PT for having 71808.0 shares of worth $19388.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 52738.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14239.0.