Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) 33.33% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) saw 1.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.60 trading at -$0.03 or -4.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $71.30M. That closing price of LPTX’s stock is at a discount of -295.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.37 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 733.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.76%, in the last five days LPTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/17/23 when the stock touched $0.60 price level, adding 9.09% to its value on the day. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 33.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.02% in past 5-day. Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) showed a performance of 11.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.06 million shares which calculate 4.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -566.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -316.67% for stock’s current value.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Leap Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.13% while that of industry is 5.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -10.00% in the current quarter and calculating -22.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -20.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.2 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.49%.

LPTX Dividends

Leap Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.10% institutions for Leap Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at LPTX for having 7.47 million shares of worth $6.58 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 7.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Artal Group S.A., which was holding about 4.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.52 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.29 million shares of worth $2.01 million or 2.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.85 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.75 million in the company or a holder of 0.86% of company’s stock.