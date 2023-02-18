KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Drops -4.57 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) saw 5.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.60 trading at -$0.89 or -4.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.18B. That closing price of BEKE’s stock is at a discount of -17.2% from its 52-week high price of $21.80 and is indicating a premium of 60.7% from its 52-week low price of $7.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.57%, in the last five days BEKE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the stock touched $18.60 price level, adding 11.76% to its value on the day. KE Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 33.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.18% in past 5-day. KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) showed a performance of -2.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.05 million shares which calculate 2.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $153.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $108.63 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $210.08. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1029.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -484.03% for stock’s current value.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that KE Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 16.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -23.33% while that of industry is -15.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -21.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.33 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.05 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $2.47 billion and $1.74 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -5.60% while estimating it to be 17.70% for the next quarter.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders