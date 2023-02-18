Is United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) A Better Buy Than Others After A -1.16% Fall In This Year?

In last trading session, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) saw 4.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.63 trading at $0.64 or 1.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.54B. That closing price of UAL’s stock is at a discount of -7.31% from its 52-week high price of $53.26 and is indicating a premium of 38.46% from its 52-week low price of $30.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.31%, in the last five days UAL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the stock touched $49.63 price level, adding 1.33% to its value on the day. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 31.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.58% in past 5-day. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) showed a performance of 2.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.8 million shares which calculate 1.92 days to cover the short interests.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that United Airlines Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 27.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 229.37% while that of industry is 26.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 115.80% in the current quarter and calculating 88.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.5 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.69 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $7.57 billion and $12.11 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 52.00% while estimating it to be 13.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.70% during past 5 years.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 18 and April 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.72% institutions for United Airlines Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at UAL for having 35.75 million shares of worth $1.16 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 13.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 24.48 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $796.43 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 12.39 million shares of worth $403.1 million or 4.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.74 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $316.81 million in the company or a holder of 3.65% of company’s stock.