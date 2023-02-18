How To Know If Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Is Expensive At $11.87.

In last trading session, Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) saw 2.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.87 trading at -$0.03 or -0.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.43B. That closing price of SUMO’s stock is at a discount of -6.15% from its 52-week high price of $12.60 and is indicating a premium of 45.83% from its 52-week low price of $6.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.21%, in the last five days SUMO hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the stock touched $11.87 price level, adding 0.42% to its value on the day. Sumo Logic Inc.’s shares saw a change of 46.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) showed a performance of 58.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.32 million shares which calculate 3.76 days to cover the short interests.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sumo Logic Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 38.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.74% while that of industry is 10.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 30.80% in the current quarter and calculating 30.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $77.58 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $79.84 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2023. Company posted $67.05 million and $67.86 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.70% while estimating it to be 17.70% for the next quarter.

SUMO Dividends

Sumo Logic Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 06 and March 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.66% institutions for Sumo Logic Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SUMO for having 10.44 million shares of worth $78.31 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 8.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 9.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68.46 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.65 million shares of worth $21.5 million or 2.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.61 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $19.54 million in the company or a holder of 2.17% of company’s stock.