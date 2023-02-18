How To Know If Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Is Expensive At $6.24.

In last trading session, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) saw 3.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.24 trading at $0.03 or 0.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.93B. That closing price of GNW’s stock is at a discount of -2.56% from its 52-week high price of $6.40 and is indicating a premium of 45.03% from its 52-week low price of $3.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.2 in the current quarter.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.48%, in the last five days GNW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $6.24 price level, adding 2.5% to its value on the day. Genworth Financial Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.41% in past 5-day. Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) showed a performance of 17.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.83 million shares which calculate 4.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -24.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 19.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.87% for stock’s current value.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -31.00% in the current quarter and calculating -25.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.86 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.88 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $1.89 billion and $1.88 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1.70% while estimating it to be -0.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

GNW Dividends

Genworth Financial Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.63% institutions for Genworth Financial Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GNW for having 73.56 million shares of worth $257.47 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 14.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 57.63 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $201.71 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 31.04 million shares of worth $164.18 million or 6.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.58 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $51.02 million in the company or a holder of 2.94% of company’s stock.