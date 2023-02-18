How To Know If Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Is Expensive At $3.59.

In last trading session, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.59 trading at -$0.01 or -0.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $502.53M. That closing price of NRGV’s stock is at a discount of -515.6% from its 52-week high price of $22.10 and is indicating a premium of 38.44% from its 52-week low price of $2.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.28%, in the last five days NRGV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/13/23 when the stock touched $3.59 price level, adding 10.92% to its value on the day. Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 15.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.92% in past 5-day. Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) showed a performance of -17.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.03 million shares which calculate 4.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -262.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 16.43% for stock’s current value.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $72.47 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $71.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.35% institutions for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at NRGV for having 18.54 million shares of worth $97.87 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 13.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Prime Movers Lab, LLC, which was holding about 7.55 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39.88 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.36 million shares of worth $13.6 million or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.24 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11.84 million in the company or a holder of 1.62% of company’s stock.