eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -75.91%.

In last trading session, eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.78 trading at -$0.7 or -4.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.29B. That closing price of EXPI’s stock is at a discount of -98.31% from its 52-week high price of $29.31 and is indicating a premium of 32.61% from its 52-week low price of $9.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 893.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.52%, in the last five days EXPI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $14.78 price level, adding 8.31% to its value on the day. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 33.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.52% in past 5-day. eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) showed a performance of 13.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.02 million shares which calculate 14.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -75.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.25% for stock’s current value.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that eXp World Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -74.51% while that of industry is -15.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -106.20% in the current quarter and calculating -116.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.08 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.01 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $1.08 billion and $1.01 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 150.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

EXPI Dividends

eXp World Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Major holders