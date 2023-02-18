Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Has Seen A Fall Of -8.33% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) saw 3.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.49 trading at -$0.02 or -0.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.65B. That closing price of EXEL’s stock is at a discount of -33.79% from its 52-week high price of $23.40 and is indicating a premium of 14.98% from its 52-week low price of $14.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Exelixis Inc. (EXEL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.16 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.11%, in the last five days EXEL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the stock touched $17.49 price level, adding 3.69% to its value on the day. Exelixis Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.34% in past 5-day. Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) showed a performance of 5.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.51 million shares which calculate 3.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.19 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -82.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.8% for stock’s current value.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Exelixis Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.41% while that of industry is 5.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -23.80% in the current quarter and calculating -27.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $426.91 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $450.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $355.98 million and $419.43 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.90% while estimating it to be 7.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -21.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.00%.

EXEL Dividends

Exelixis Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.69% institutions for Exelixis Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EXEL for having 33.9 million shares of worth $531.48 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 10.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 31.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $490.55 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 9.96 million shares of worth $159.72 million or 3.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.57 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $149.99 million in the company or a holder of 2.95% of company’s stock.