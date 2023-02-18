Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Are Up 35.81% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) saw 1.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.92 trading at $0.36 or 6.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $441.69M. That closing price of ESPR’s stock is at a discount of -49.83% from its 52-week high price of $8.87 and is indicating a premium of 35.81% from its 52-week low price of $3.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.47%, in the last five days ESPR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/17/23 when the stock touched $5.92 price level, adding 1.17% to its value on the day. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.34% in past 5-day. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) showed a performance of -13.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.12 million shares which calculate 10.09 days to cover the short interests.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 60.90% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 52.50% in the current quarter and calculating 44.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.85 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $15.4 million and $18.84 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 35.40% while estimating it to be 22.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -78.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.90%.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.11% institutions for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the top institutional holder at ESPR for having 7.46 million shares of worth $50.0 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 10.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Deep Track Capital, LP, which was holding about 5.64 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.77 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.94 million shares of worth $12.98 million or 2.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.74 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11.67 million in the company or a holder of 2.36% of company’s stock.