Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -128.83%.

In last trading session, Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) saw 1.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.11 trading at -$0.09 or -0.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.11B. That closing price of COUR’s stock is at a discount of -83.14% from its 52-week high price of $24.01 and is indicating a premium of 25.17% from its 52-week low price of $9.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 650.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Coursera Inc. (COUR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.68%, in the last five days COUR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $13.11 price level, adding 17.39% to its value on the day. Coursera Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.24% in past 5-day. Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) showed a performance of -1.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.31 million shares which calculate 5.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -128.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.79% for stock’s current value.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Coursera Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.03% while that of industry is 16.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $138.5 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $143.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $120.43 million and $124.75 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.00% while estimating it to be 15.00% for the next quarter.

COUR Dividends

Coursera Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and May 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.80% institutions for Coursera Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at COUR for having 18.11 million shares of worth $237.38 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 12.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 15.87 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $208.03 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.18 million shares of worth $67.96 million or 3.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.08 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $40.37 million in the company or a holder of 2.10% of company’s stock.