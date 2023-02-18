Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Declines -31.90% In 2023; Is It Attractive Enough At $61.81?

In last trading session, Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) saw 4.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $61.81 trading at -$0.94 or -1.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $42.82B. That closing price of CTVA’s stock is at a discount of -10.71% from its 52-week high price of $68.43 and is indicating a premium of 20.71% from its 52-week low price of $49.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Corteva Inc. (CTVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.94 in the current quarter.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.50%, in the last five days CTVA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/13/23 when the stock touched $61.81 price level, adding 3.77% to its value on the day. Corteva Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.13% in past 5-day. Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) showed a performance of -0.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.66 million shares which calculate 2.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $73.02 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $60.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $87.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -40.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.93% for stock’s current value.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Corteva Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.24% while that of industry is -5.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -3.10% in the current quarter and calculating 6.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.77 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.61 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $4.6 billion and $6.25 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.70% while estimating it to be 5.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -31.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.49%.

CTVA Dividends

Corteva Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.12% institutions for Corteva Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CTVA for having 82.06 million shares of worth $4.69 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 11.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 59.91 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.42 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 21.64 million shares of worth $1.24 billion or 3.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.71 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $954.8 million in the company or a holder of 2.34% of company’s stock.