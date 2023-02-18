Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Projected To Shrink By -57.89% Or More

In last trading session, Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.90 trading at $0.01 or 0.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $471.85M. That closing price of CIFR’s stock is at a discount of -107.37% from its 52-week high price of $3.94 and is indicating a premium of 80.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.53%, in the last five days CIFR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/16/23 when the stock touched $1.90 price level, adding 8.21% to its value on the day. Cipher Mining Inc.’s shares saw a change of 239.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.83% in past 5-day. Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) showed a performance of 100.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.31 million shares which calculate 2.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -57.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -57.89% for stock’s current value.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.6 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 83.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.64% institutions for Cipher Mining Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at CIFR for having 10.24 million shares of worth $12.91 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.02 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.81 million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.04 million shares of worth $3.83 million or 1.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.39 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.01 million in the company or a holder of 0.97% of company’s stock.