Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) At $30.59: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) saw 9.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.59 trading at -$1.67 or -5.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.29B. That closing price of BKR’s stock is at a discount of -30.04% from its 52-week high price of $39.78 and is indicating a premium of 33.25% from its 52-week low price of $20.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Baker Hughes Company (BKR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 18 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.27 in the current quarter.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.18%, in the last five days BKR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/13/23 when the stock touched $30.59 price level, adding 7.64% to its value on the day. Baker Hughes Company’s shares saw a change of 3.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.08% in past 5-day. Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) showed a performance of 0.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.77 million shares which calculate 3.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $32.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $43.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -40.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.61% for stock’s current value.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Baker Hughes Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 76.40% while that of industry is 28.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 92.90% in the current quarter and calculating 209.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.52 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $4.83 billion and $5.05 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.30% while estimating it to be 18.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 46.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 98.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 49.30%.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 18 and April 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.02% institutions for Baker Hughes Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at BKR for having 124.02 million shares of worth $2.6 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 14.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 119.37 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.5 billion.

On the other hand, Investment Company Of America and Washington Mutual Investors Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 52.74 million shares of worth $1.56 billion or 6.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 39.99 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.18 billion in the company or a holder of 4.83% of company’s stock.