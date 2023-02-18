Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) Shares Surged 37.85% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) saw 8.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.37 trading at $0.42 or 44.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $45.76M. That closing price of APGN’s stock is at a discount of -2188.32% from its 52-week high price of $31.35 and is indicating a premium of 55.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Apexigen Inc. (APGN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.36 in the current quarter.

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 44.21%, in the last five days APGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/17/23 when the stock touched $1.37 price level, adding 19.88% to its value on the day. Apexigen Inc.’s shares saw a change of 100.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.85% in past 5-day. Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) showed a performance of -29.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -994.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -483.94% for stock’s current value.

APGN Dividends

Apexigen Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.71% institutions for Apexigen Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC is the top institutional holder at APGN for having 1.89 million shares of worth $5.12 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 8.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Yu Fan, which was holding about 0.4 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.08 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.25 million shares of worth $0.68 million or 1.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 91663.0 shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.41% of company’s stock.