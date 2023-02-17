ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO): -21.72% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In recent trading session, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.32 trading at -$0.43 or -1.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $22.10B. That most recent trading price of ZTO’s stock is at a discount of -21.72% from its 52-week high price of $30.82 and is indicating a premium of 35.74% from its 52-week low price of $16.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 21 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.67%, in the last five days ZTO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/13/23 when the stock touched $25.32 price level, adding 9.38% to its value on the day. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.83% in past 5-day. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) showed a performance of -10.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.39 million shares which calculate 8.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $237.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.32% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $203.69 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $301.89. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1092.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -704.46% for stock’s current value.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.00% while that of industry is 7.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.16 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.26 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $899.34 million and $1.02 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 29.40% while estimating it to be 23.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.90%.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.03% institutions for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at ZTO for having 38.61 million shares of worth $927.78 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 6.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 23.81 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $572.18 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 36.8 million shares of worth $621.51 million or 6.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.28 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $157.51 million in the company or a holder of 1.04% of company’s stock.