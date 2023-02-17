Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 18.57% Over A Month.

In last trading session, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) saw 1.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.35 trading at $0.01 or 3.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.32M. That closing price of VIRI’s stock is at a discount of -2502.86% from its 52-week high price of $9.11 and is indicating a premium of 37.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 324.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.17%, in the last five days VIRI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/16/23 when the stock touched $0.35 price level, adding 7.38% to its value on the day. Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 47.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.67% in past 5-day. Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) showed a performance of 18.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.21 million shares which calculate 0.56 days to cover the short interests.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Virios Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -94.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.54% while that of industry is 5.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 72.20% in the current quarter and calculating 66.70% increase in the next quarter.

VIRI Dividends

Virios Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.21% institutions for Virios Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at VIRI for having 0.24 million shares of worth $91953.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 1.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Warberg Asset Management LLC, which was holding about 0.2 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $76100.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.22 million shares of worth $84040.0 or 1.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 37156.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $8768.0 in the company or a holder of 0.20% of company’s stock.