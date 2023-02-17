VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Plunged -7.69% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw 2.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.72 trading at -$0.07 or -8.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.28B. That closing price of VEON’s stock is at a discount of -112.5% from its 52-week high price of $1.53 and is indicating a premium of 66.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.57%, in the last five days VEON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/13/23 when the stock touched $0.72 price level, adding 14.17% to its value on the day. VEON Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 46.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.69% in past 5-day. VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) showed a performance of 26.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.9 million shares which calculate 0.67 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 71.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.55 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.55. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -254.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -254.17% for stock’s current value.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.05 billion for the same. Company posted $2 billion and $1.99 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.10% during past 5 years.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.63% institutions for VEON Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Exor Capital LLP is the top institutional holder at VEON for having 120.79 million shares of worth $38.65 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 6.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Shah Capital Management, which was holding about 85.64 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.96 million.

On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik International Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Russia ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 16.02 million shares of worth $4.98 million or 0.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.36 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.61 million in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.