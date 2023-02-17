VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -9.04% Last Month.

In recent trading session, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.47 trading at -$0.24 or -4.99% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $480.09M. That most recent trading price of EGY’s stock is at a discount of -96.2% from its 52-week high price of $8.77 and is indicating a premium of 12.08% from its 52-week low price of $3.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.99%, in the last five days EGY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the stock touched $4.47 price level, adding 8.21% to its value on the day. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.99% in past 5-day. VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) showed a performance of -9.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.99 million shares which calculate 4.57 days to cover the short interests.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that VAALCO Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -40.15% while that of industry is 55.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 91.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $110.98 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.20% during past 5 years.

EGY Dividends

VAALCO Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.36% institutions for VAALCO Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EGY for having 3.71 million shares of worth $16.17 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 3.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wilen Investment Management Corp., which was holding about 3.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.65 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.44 million shares of worth $24.83 million or 5.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.42 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11.02 million in the company or a holder of 2.23% of company’s stock.