Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) At $2.90: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) saw 12.39 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.90 trading at $0.7 or 31.97% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.12M. That most recent trading price of UUU’s stock is at a discount of -81.03% from its 52-week high price of $5.25 and is indicating a premium of 48.28% from its 52-week low price of $1.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8580.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 31.97%, in the last five days UUU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/17/23 when the stock touched $2.90 price level, adding 16.91% to its value on the day. Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s shares saw a change of 42.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 40.80% in past 5-day. Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) showed a performance of 52.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27440.0 shares which calculate 2.35 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 48.00% during past 5 years.

UUU Dividends

Universal Security Instruments Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 16 and February 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.85% institutions for Universal Security Instruments Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at UUU for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.41 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Raymond James & Associates, Inc., which was holding about 73513.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.15 million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.1 million shares of worth $0.39 million or 4.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 45910.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.18 million in the company or a holder of 1.98% of company’s stock.