Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Up Almost 13.80% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In recent trading session, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) saw 0.98 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.19 trading at $2.06 or 18.51% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.12B. That most recent trading price of TDS’s stock is at a discount of -59.21% from its 52-week high price of $21.00 and is indicating a premium of 26.84% from its 52-week low price of $9.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 18.51%, in the last five days TDS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/17/23 when the stock touched $13.19 price level, subtracting -0.53% to its value on the day. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of 25.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.60% in past 5-day. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) showed a performance of 13.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.86 million shares which calculate 2.34 days to cover the short interests.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) estimates and forecasts

Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -62.20% in the current quarter and calculating -73.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.39 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.33 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.60% while estimating it to be -1.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.10% during past 5 years.

TDS Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.12% institutions for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TDS for having 17.27 million shares of worth $223.85 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 16.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 17.04 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $220.88 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.54 million shares of worth $136.55 million or 9.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.4 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $95.87 million in the company or a holder of 6.97% of company’s stock.