SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Is Up 67.49% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) saw 1.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.94 trading at -$0.76 or -4.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $625.84M. That closing price of SKYT’s stock is at a discount of -40.23% from its 52-week high price of $20.95 and is indicating a premium of 70.35% from its 52-week low price of $4.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 242.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.84%, in the last five days SKYT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/16/23 when the stock touched $14.94 price level, adding 6.57% to its value on the day. SkyWater Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 110.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.75% in past 5-day. SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) showed a performance of 67.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.35 million shares which calculate 7.98 days to cover the short interests.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SkyWater Technology Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 64.86% while that of industry is -13.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 60.70% in the current quarter and calculating 63.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $55.5 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $56.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $38.53 million and $48.12 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 44.00% while estimating it to be 16.70% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -221.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

SKYT Dividends

SkyWater Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 71.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.82% institutions for SkyWater Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Emerald Advisers, LLC is the top institutional holder at SKYT for having 0.79 million shares of worth $5.62 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 1.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.6 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.6 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.3 million shares of worth $2.32 million or 0.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.27 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.2 million in the company or a holder of 0.65% of company’s stock.