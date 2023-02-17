ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) -14.31% Down Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$1.27?

In recent trading session, ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw 1.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.34 trading at -$0.64 or -8.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $77.18M. That most recent trading price of PIXY’s stock is at a discount of -1289.65% from its 52-week high price of $102.00 and is indicating a discount of -6.4% from its 52-week low price of $7.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 82500.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 59.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.08%, in the last five days PIXY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/17/23 when the stock touched $7.34 price level, adding 22.25% to its value on the day. ShiftPixy Inc.’s shares saw a change of -64.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.31% in past 5-day. ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) showed a performance of -40.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 96790.0 shares which calculate 1.65 days to cover the short interests.

PIXY Dividends

ShiftPixy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 89.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.74% institutions for ShiftPixy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at PIXY for having 0.42 million shares of worth $5.75 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 25290.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.35 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5720.0 shares of worth $92492.0 or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2429.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $33520.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.