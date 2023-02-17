SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) Stock Jumped 68.32% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.53 trading at $0.02 or 3.55% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.23M. That most recent trading price of SBET’s stock is at a discount of -232.08% from its 52-week high price of $1.76 and is indicating a premium of 52.83% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 728.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.55%, in the last five days SBET remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/13/23 when the stock touched $0.53 price level, adding 16.14% to its value on the day. SharpLink Gaming Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 68.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.69% in past 5-day. SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) showed a performance of 43.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26610.0 shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -42.20% during past 5 years.

SBET Dividends

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.77% institutions for SharpLink Gaming Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc. is the top institutional holder at SBET for having 0.61 million shares of worth $0.3 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $66024.0.