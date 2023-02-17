Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) Gained 1.85% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) saw 1.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.10 trading at $0.02 or 1.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $521.24M. That closing price of SENS’s stock is at a discount of -121.82% from its 52-week high price of $2.44 and is indicating a premium of 30.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.85%, in the last five days SENS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/16/23 when the stock touched $1.10 price level, adding 2.65% to its value on the day. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.85% in past 5-day. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) showed a performance of -1.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 61.46 million shares which calculate 29.2 days to cover the short interests.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Senseonics Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -44.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 75.00% while that of industry is -4.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.42 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.98 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $4.01 million and $2.48 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 35.20% while estimating it to be 141.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.10%.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 27 and March 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.92% institutions for Senseonics Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SENS for having 31.32 million shares of worth $41.35 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 6.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 22.48 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.67 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 12.95 million shares of worth $17.09 million or 2.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.61 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10.93 million in the company or a holder of 2.22% of company’s stock.