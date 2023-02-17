SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Adds 35.33% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In recent trading session, SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) saw 34.64 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.13 trading at $0.22 or 24.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.22M. That most recent trading price of SPRC’s stock is at a discount of -518.58% from its 52-week high price of $6.99 and is indicating a premium of 46.02% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 316.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 24.18%, in the last five days SPRC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/17/23 when the stock touched $1.13 price level, adding 15.04% to its value on the day. SciSparc Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 49.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 35.33% in past 5-day. SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) showed a performance of 24.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 59860.0 shares which calculate 0.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.35% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1669.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1669.91% for stock’s current value.

SPRC Dividends

SciSparc Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.84% institutions for SciSparc Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company.