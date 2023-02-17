Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Dropped -10.97% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.41 trading at -$0.24 or -2.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $736.05M. That closing price of PRVB’s stock is at a discount of -15.62% from its 52-week high price of $10.88 and is indicating a premium of 66.21% from its 52-week low price of $3.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.48 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.49%, in the last five days PRVB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/10/23 when the stock touched $9.41 price level, adding 11.64% to its value on the day. Provention Bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.86% in past 5-day. Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) showed a performance of 4.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.56 million shares which calculate 7.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -218.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -59.4% for stock’s current value.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Provention Bio Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 77.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.29% while that of industry is 5.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -17.10% in the current quarter and calculating -60.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 595.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.02 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $717k and $580k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1,158.00% while estimating it to be 589.70% for the next quarter.

PRVB Dividends

Provention Bio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.26% institutions for Provention Bio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sessa Capital IM, L.P. is the top institutional holder at PRVB for having 14.88 million shares of worth $66.96 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 17.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., which was holding about 5.77 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.96 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.14 million shares of worth $9.65 million or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.42 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $15.03 million in the company or a holder of 1.63% of company’s stock.