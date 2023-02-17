Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) 15.66% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $4.00?

In last trading session, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) saw 6.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.55 trading at $0.01 or 0.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.12B. That closing price of BTU’s stock is at a discount of -12.66% from its 52-week high price of $33.29 and is indicating a premium of 51.47% from its 52-week low price of $14.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.16 in the current quarter.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.03%, in the last five days BTU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $29.55 price level, adding 5.35% to its value on the day. Peabody Energy Corporation’s shares saw a change of 11.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.66% in past 5-day. Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) showed a performance of 7.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.98 million shares which calculate 4.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $31.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $39.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -31.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.91% for stock’s current value.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Peabody Energy Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 27.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -21.82% while that of industry is 4.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -45.00% in the current quarter and calculating 370.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 42.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.39 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.37 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $1.26 billion and $691.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.70% while estimating it to be 98.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.80% during past 5 years.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders