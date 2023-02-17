Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) 63.46% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) saw 2.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.61 trading at -$0.09 or -1.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $924.92M. That closing price of OSCR’s stock is at a discount of -87.52% from its 52-week high price of $10.52 and is indicating a premium of 63.46% from its 52-week low price of $2.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.58%, in the last five days OSCR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the stock touched $5.61 price level, adding 8.78% to its value on the day. Oscar Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of 128.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 47.63% in past 5-day. Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) showed a performance of 83.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.36 million shares which calculate 6.99 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.89 to the stock, which implies a fall of -14.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 42.07% for stock’s current value.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Oscar Health Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 45.26% while that of industry is 7.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 102.80% in the current quarter and calculating 54.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.15 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.2 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $972.76 million and $1.02 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.80% while estimating it to be 17.50% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -55.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.50%.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.89% institutions for Oscar Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Alphabet Inc. is the top institutional holder at OSCR for having 24.04 million shares of worth $134.88 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 13.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Southeastern Asset Management Inc/TN/, which was holding about 14.58 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $81.78 million.

On the other hand, Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 11.14 million shares of worth $62.5 million or 6.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.94 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $22.08 million in the company or a holder of 2.19% of company’s stock.