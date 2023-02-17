OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Is 13.45% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) saw 2.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.19 trading at -$0.02 or -1.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $919.54M. That closing price of OPK’s stock is at a discount of -217.65% from its 52-week high price of $3.78 and is indicating a premium of 13.45% from its 52-week low price of $1.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.65%, in the last five days OPK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/13/23 when the stock touched $1.19 price level, adding 6.3% to its value on the day. OPKO Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.80% in past 5-day. OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) showed a performance of -26.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.44 million shares which calculate 14.13 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that OPKO Health Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -760.00% while that of industry is 1.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -44.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $168.21 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $174.31 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $401.3 million and $329.22 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -58.10% while estimating it to be -47.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -197.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.00%.

OPK Dividends

OPKO Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.74% institutions for OPKO Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at OPK for having 40.28 million shares of worth $76.14 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 5.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 34.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $65.22 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 12.73 million shares of worth $24.06 million or 1.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.78 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $20.37 million in the company or a holder of 1.40% of company’s stock.