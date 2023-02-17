Magenta Therapeutics Inc. Shares Rise 60.49% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) saw 1.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.81 trading at -$0.02 or -2.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $48.51M. That closing price of MGTA’s stock is at a discount of -346.91% from its 52-week high price of $3.62 and is indicating a premium of 60.49% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.29 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.98%, in the last five days MGTA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/10/23 when the stock touched $0.81 price level, adding 8.47% to its value on the day. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 105.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.98% in past 5-day. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) showed a performance of 60.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.42 million shares which calculate 0.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -270.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.46% for stock’s current value.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.88% while that of industry is 5.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 12.10% in the current quarter and calculating 17.90% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.50% during past 5 years.

MGTA Dividends

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 06 and March 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.60% institutions for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. TRV GP IV, LLC is the top institutional holder at MGTA for having 6.76 million shares of worth $9.53 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 11.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Deep Track Capital, LP, which was holding about 5.36 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.56 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.43 million shares of worth $2.02 million or 2.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.46 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.65 million in the company or a holder of 0.76% of company’s stock.