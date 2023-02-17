Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) At $10.99: What To Do?

In last trading session, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw 22.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.99 trading at -$0.51 or -4.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.24B. That closing price of LYFT’s stock is at a discount of -304.91% from its 52-week high price of $44.50 and is indicating a premium of 12.1% from its 52-week low price of $9.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 39.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.43%, in the last five days LYFT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $10.99 price level, adding 6.55% to its value on the day. Lyft Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -32.24% in past 5-day. Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) showed a performance of -23.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46.29 million shares which calculate 3.64 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lyft Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 112.00% while that of industry is 2.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 61.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

25 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.09 billion for the same. And 25 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.18 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $875.58 million and $990.75 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.80% while estimating it to be 18.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.80% during past 5 years.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.05% institutions for Lyft Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at LYFT for having 51.61 million shares of worth $679.68 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 14.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 26.3 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $346.36 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 19.34 million shares of worth $213.15 million or 5.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.72 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $114.81 million in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.