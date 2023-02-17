Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Is Up 64.96% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In recent trading session, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.58 trading at $1.43 or 19.97% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $926.28M. That most recent trading price of LANV’s stock is at a discount of -165.85% from its 52-week high price of $22.81 and is indicating a premium of 51.17% from its 52-week low price of $4.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 197.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 19.97%, in the last five days LANV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/17/23 when the stock touched $8.58 price level, adding 2.17% to its value on the day. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -5.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.58% in past 5-day. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) showed a performance of 64.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30810.0 shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.50 to the stock, which implies a fall of -32.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 24.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.24% for stock’s current value.

LANV Dividends

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.44% institutions for Lanvin Group Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Aspex Management (HK) Ltd is the top institutional holder at LANV for having 4.0 million shares of worth $32.4 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Eisler Capital (UK) Ltd., which was holding about 100000.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.81 million.