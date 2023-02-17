Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) Up Almost 35.80% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In recent trading session, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.35 trading at -$0.46 or -2.74% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.64B. That most recent trading price of KD’s stock is at a discount of -5.26% from its 52-week high price of $17.21 and is indicating a premium of 51.5% from its 52-week low price of $7.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.72 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.74%, in the last five days KD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $16.35 price level, adding 5.0% to its value on the day. Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 47.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.25% in past 5-day. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) showed a performance of 35.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.91 million shares which calculate 8.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -9.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 20.49% for stock’s current value.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 29.40% in the current quarter and calculating 14.40% increase in the next quarter.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.16 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.09 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $4.29 billion and $4.18 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -3.10% while estimating it to be -2.00% for the next quarter.

KD Dividends

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.07% institutions for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at KD for having 21.7 million shares of worth $179.43 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 18.91 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $156.38 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.3 million shares of worth $70.07 million or 2.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.18 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $51.15 million in the company or a holder of 2.73% of company’s stock.