Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Is Currently -239.57% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) saw 6.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.69 trading at -$0.49 or -11.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $368.55M. That closing price of JMIA’s stock is at a discount of -239.57% from its 52-week high price of $12.53 and is indicating a premium of 20.87% from its 52-week low price of $2.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.72%, in the last five days JMIA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $3.69 price level, adding 12.35% to its value on the day. Jumia Technologies AG’s shares saw a change of 14.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.63% in past 5-day. Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) showed a performance of -7.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.25 million shares which calculate 3.23 days to cover the short interests.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 83.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $57.32 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50.49 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $40.24 million and $42.66 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 42.50% while estimating it to be 18.40% for the next quarter.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 15 and May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.84% institutions for Jumia Technologies AG that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at JMIA for having 9.38 million shares of worth $30.1 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., which was holding about 2.2 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.8 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.72 million shares of worth $30.8 million or 6.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.48 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.77 million in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.