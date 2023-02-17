Is Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP), -532.72% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) saw 1.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.17 trading at -$0.03 or -1.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $86.11M. That closing price of ORMP’s stock is at a discount of -532.72% from its 52-week high price of $13.73 and is indicating a premium of 16.59% from its 52-week low price of $1.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.36%, in the last five days ORMP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/10/23 when the stock touched $2.17 price level, adding 3.56% to its value on the day. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -81.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.36% in past 5-day. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) showed a performance of -0.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.75 million shares which calculate 1.15 days to cover the short interests.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -4.50% in the current quarter and calculating 11.10% increase in the next quarter.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.95 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.80% during past 5 years.

ORMP Dividends

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.25% institutions for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at ORMP for having 0.53 million shares of worth $3.42 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 1.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 0.5 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.26 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 94493.0 shares of worth $0.61 million or 0.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 79370.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.95 million in the company or a holder of 0.20% of company’s stock.