Is Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) Expensive At $0.70? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) saw 6.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.70 trading at $0.09 or 14.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $40.77M. That most recent trading price of NOGN’s stock is at a discount of -1544.29% from its 52-week high price of $11.51 and is indicating a premium of 41.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 191.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.12%, in the last five days NOGN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/13/23 when the stock touched $0.70 price level, adding 11.39% to its value on the day. Nogin Inc.’s shares saw a change of -9.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.72% in past 5-day. Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) showed a performance of -12.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.24 million shares which calculate 0.93 days to cover the short interests.

NOGN Dividends

Nogin Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 57.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.85% institutions for Nogin Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Saba Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at NOGN for having 0.85 million shares of worth $0.59 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 1.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SVB Financial Group, which was holding about 0.42 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.3 million.

On the other hand, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.23 million shares of worth $0.16 million or 0.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13833.0 shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $9684.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.