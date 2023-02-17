Is Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s -68.14% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.31 trading at -$0.1 or -4.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $866.09M. That closing price of KIND’s stock is at a discount of -214.29% from its 52-week high price of $7.26 and is indicating a premium of 21.21% from its 52-week low price of $1.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.15%, in the last five days KIND remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/16/23 when the stock touched $2.31 price level, adding 5.71% to its value on the day. Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.96% in past 5-day. Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) showed a performance of 7.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.82 million shares which calculate 4.16 days to cover the short interests.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.46% while that of industry is 9.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50.75 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $45.55 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $59.33 million and $51 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -14.50% while estimating it to be -10.70% for the next quarter.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.65% institutions for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at KIND for having 10.46 million shares of worth $29.18 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 6.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 6.86 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.14 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.86 million shares of worth $14.13 million or 4.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.64 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $9.56 million in the company or a holder of 3.07% of company’s stock.