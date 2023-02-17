Is Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -411.11% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) saw 1.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.08 trading at -$0.07 or -6.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $309.99M. That closing price of LILM’s stock is at a discount of -411.11% from its 52-week high price of $5.52 and is indicating a discount of -0.93% from its 52-week low price of $1.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lilium N.V. (LILM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.09%, in the last five days LILM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/13/23 when the stock touched $1.08 price level, adding 10.0% to its value on the day. Lilium N.V.’s shares saw a change of -5.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.24% in past 5-day. Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) showed a performance of -16.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.94 million shares which calculate 5.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -548.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.41% for stock’s current value.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lilium N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -59.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 72.12% while that of industry is 11.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 84.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 128.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.85% institutions for Lilium N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at LILM for having 18.83 million shares of worth $21.46 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 5.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is B. Riley Financial, Inc., which was holding about 16.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.39 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.79 million shares of worth $10.02 million or 2.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.