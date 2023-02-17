Is EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH), -48.42% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.02 trading at -$0.44 or -3.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $781.78M. That closing price of EH’s stock is at a discount of -48.42% from its 52-week high price of $17.84 and is indicating a premium of 72.38% from its 52-week low price of $3.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.53%, in the last five days EH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/10/23 when the stock touched $12.02 price level, adding 12.58% to its value on the day. EHang Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 40.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.29% in past 5-day. EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) showed a performance of 6.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.06 million shares which calculate 3.2 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28.15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28.15. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -134.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -134.19% for stock’s current value.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -300.00% in the current quarter and calculating -600.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.65 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 27 and March 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.62% institutions for EHang Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Axim Planning & Wealth is the top institutional holder at EH for having 2.53 million shares of worth $21.71 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 6.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.29 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.44 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.47 million shares of worth $1.76 million or 1.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.45 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.68 million in the company or a holder of 1.20% of company’s stock.