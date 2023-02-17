HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Jumps 13.80%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In recent trading session, HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $411.86 trading at $49.93 or 13.80% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.25B. That most recent trading price of HUBS’s stock is at a discount of -32.8% from its 52-week high price of $546.95 and is indicating a premium of 40.51% from its 52-week low price of $245.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 702.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HubSpot Inc. (HUBS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 22 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.82 in the current quarter.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.80%, in the last five days HUBS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/17/23 when the stock touched $411.86 price level, adding 1.56% to its value on the day. HubSpot Inc.’s shares saw a change of 42.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.22% in past 5-day. HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) showed a performance of 32.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.54 million shares which calculate 2.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $427.22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.6% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $320.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $500.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -21.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 22.3% for stock’s current value.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HubSpot Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -0.36% while that of industry is 10.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 41.40% in the current quarter and calculating 9.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

25 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $445.58 million for the same. And 24 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $469.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $369.31 million and $395.6 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.70% while estimating it to be 18.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 39.00%.

HUBS Dividends

HubSpot Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 03 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.93% institutions for HubSpot Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at HUBS for having 5.2 million shares of worth $1.4 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 10.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.31 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.16 billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.65 million shares of worth $714.7 million or 5.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.36 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $367.51 million in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.